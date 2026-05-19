Sevilla announce exit of Sporting Director as changes begin

Sevilla have begun taking the first steps towards improving next season, with a change of sporting director. Los Nervionenses have secured La Liga status for next year with one game to go, allowing them to move ahead with future plans.

None bigger than the takeover bid led by Sergio Ramos, which have agreed a deal with the current majority shareholders to become the owners. Beyond reports of an agreement, there has been no information on potential changes. At one stage, it was rumoured that Ramos could look to bring back legendary sporting director Monchi, but he has since signed for Espanyol.

Antonio Cordon leaves Sevilla after one year

Despite having two years left on his deal, Sevilla have announced an agreement with Sporting Director Antonio Cordon to terminate his contract. That will come to pass on the 31st of May. Matteo Moretto adds that Cordon has agreed to waive the money remaining on his deal to reach an agreement.

El Sevilla va a a anunciar la salida de Antonio Cordón a final de temporada. Es una salida amistosa y elegante, el director deportivo perdona dos años de contrato. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) May 19, 2026

Doubts over Luis Garcia Plaza continuity

There are also doubts about the continuity of manager Luis Garcia Plaza beyond the end of the season. After Sevilla lost to Real Madrid, but mathematically secured their place in La Liga due to results elsewhere, Garcia Plaza was asked about his future, and said that he had little more knowledge than anyone else.

“I don’t know if I’ll stay. The day before we were due to go to Villarreal, the sale of the club was being negotiated. Is that normal? Everything should have followed its course, but it seemed like everything else was more important than the match. You have to be where you’re wanted. I want to be here, but if they don’t want me, I won’t have any problem leaving. I need to feel that they want me, and if they don’t, I’ll pack my bags. And if they do want me, I’ll get to work. I’ve earned it that they should be honest with me; now I want to enjoy myself,” he told Diario AS.

There has been no mention of potential replacements yet, and it seems that all will be on hold until the new owners are in office. Garcia Plaza has a contract for next season.