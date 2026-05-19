Second Atletico Madrid legend could leave this summer

Atletico Madrid fans will still be recovering from the departure of Antoine Griezmann, which to all intents and purposes took place on Sunday, when he bid an emotional farewell to the Metropolitano. Los Colchoneros will have to brace themselves for more emotional exits in the coming seasons though.

Despite refusing to give a straight answer in recent weeks, Koke Resurreccion is expected to extend his contract at Atletico Madrid for another year. Yet there are other veterans that could yet leave this summer. Veteran goalkeeper Jan Oblak told DAZN (via Diario AS) that “I always say that you never know what is going to happen in the future. I have a contract, but the summer is always long.” The Slovenian certainly left some doubt over his continuity.

Jan Oblak departure possible this summer

The 33-year-old has been linked with an exit in the past too, and still has two years left on his current deal. It is precisely because he is one of the larger earners at the club that his exit could be more appealing for Los Colchoneros though. AS suggest that Oblak is considering a change of scenery currently, after seeing his number one position seriously threatened by Juan Musso for the first time since he won the number one spot from Miguel Angel Moya in 2014. They add that his €10.4m salary, the highest in the squad, mean Atletico will not stand in his way if he decides to leave.

Uncertainty over Jose Maria Gimenez too

Another veteran that could leave is defender Jose Maria Gimenez, the third captain behind Koke and Oblak, and ahead of the departing Griezmann. The Uruguayan has been hampered by injuries again this season, playing less than half of the minutes this year. Marca add that if an attractive offer appears, then Gimenez, also under contract until 2028, could also depart.

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Meanwhile Thomas Lemar is another long-standing member of the squad who could exit. Currently on loan at Girona, the Catalan side will not move to hold onto Lemar, and the Frenchman still has another year on his deal too, but seems unlikely to have a place in the Atletico squad. Like Gimenez, Lemar has been battling injuries, making 27 appearances, but accumulating 1,291 minutes.