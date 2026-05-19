SEVILLE, SPAIN - MAY 17: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid (R) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Daniel Carvajal (L) during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Sevilla FC and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on May 17, 2026 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Real Madrid announced that Dani Carvajal would be leaving the club in the summer on Monday, as his contract comes to an end. The move continues the ‘curse’ of the Real Madrid captaincy, making it six seasons in a row where the captain has left the club just a year after being appointed.

The 34-year-old has battled injuries over the past two seasons, and having signed Trent Alexander-Arnold as a long-term replacement, have decided to not to prolong the competition between the two. It means Los Blancos must select a new captain, in a year where the dressing room has been accused of lacking leadership.

Real Madrid have informed Fede Valverde he will be captain

The next in line based on longevity at the club is midfielder Fede Valverde, and despite his recent indiscipline, El Chiringuito say that Real Madrid have informed him that he will be the next captain. They did so following his fight with Aurelien Tchouameni, informing him the same day he was handed his €500k fine by the club. Vinicius Junior will be his second in command.

🚨 EXCLUSIVA @marcosbenito9 🚨 ©️🇺🇾 "El Real Madrid ya le ha comunicado a Valverde que será el capitán el año que viene". 👉 "El club se lo dice el mismo día que se notifica la sanción por la pelea con Tchouaméni". pic.twitter.com/nkxEAUHICS — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 19, 2026

Dani Carvajal ‘blesses’ Valverde captaincy

Following the announcement that Carvajal would be leaving, Valverde penned an emotional statement on social media, calling him the ‘perfect example’. Carvajal then responded on Instagram in the comments, stating that. You’ve brought tears to my eyes, man!! Thank you for all these years!! You’re amazing, as I’ve told you many times. The armband is in good hands!!”

An end to Fede Valverde speculation?

These latest developments would appear to put Valverde’s future beyond doubt. Following his fight with Tchouameni, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United both expressed an interest in Valverde should he become available this summer. There was even talk that some of the Real Madrid players had suggested to the club he should be sold. Yet this seems to make it clear the club have no intention of selling him any time soon.