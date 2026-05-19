Real Madrid finalise terms of Jose Mourinho contract

Real Madrid are a signature away from appointing a new manager, if the latest reports from the Spanish capital are to be believed. Los Blancos have now agreed terms with Jose Mourinho to return for a second spell at the club 13 years after leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mourinho emerged as a shock contender for the job when it became clear that they would not be offering Arbeloa the chance to continue next season. Yet President Florentino Perez has make an executive decision that Mourinho is the one to turn their fortunes around. For his part, Mourinho, who still has a year left on his Benfica contract, has been giving contradictory answers on his future.

Real Madrid agree terms with Mourinho on contract

According to Diario AS, Mourinho and Real Madrid have finalised terms on a contract, and only the signature is missing to make it official. The former Chelsea coach will sign a deal for two years at the Santiago Bernabeu, with an option for a third. If Los Blancos secure a La Liga title during his first two years, the third year will automatically come into place.

It is not clear whether Real Madrid have agreed to his working conditions. The same outlet do report that Benfica assistants Joao Tralhao and Pedro Machado will accompany him to Real Madrid.

Elections could postpone announcement

The plan for Real Madrid is to have Mourinho in place at the start of June, but Perez’s decision to call elections could muddle with that. If no candidate opposes Perez, then he will be declared President again on Sunday the 24th of May, and Mourinho will be announced as the manager the following day. Despite having the power to do so, Real Madrid will not appoint Mourinho until the elections are settled, to avoid a potential situation where another candidate and Mourinho are tied into a deal they did not agree to.

Recent reporting has suggested that Enrique Riquelme will indeed challenge Perez’s hegemony in the 21st century. He has until Saturday to present a candidacy.