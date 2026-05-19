Rayo Vallecano are enjoying arguably the greatest season in their history, having secured their spot in La Liga next year, and made it to a first ever European final in just their second ever campaign in international football. It has strengthened the already deep connection between the fans and the club.

That much was evident on Saturday night during their final home game of the season in Vallecas. Rayo beat Villarreal 2-0 to ensure they would survive this season, and put themselves just a point off Getafe, giving them a shot at more European football next season. That was almost an afterthought though.

Fans pay emotional tribute to Oscar Trejo in final home game

In the 8th minute, fans at Vallecas held up a giant tifo with a number 8 over the Rayo colours dedicated to Oscar Trejo, who started the match. Taken off after 64 minutes, Trejo was given a standing ovation by the crowd, and a guard of honour by both Rayo and Villarreal players.

Llega el minuto 8 y Vallecas se viene abajo por completo. 🥹❤️ El emocionante homenaje de la afición del Rayo Vallecano a Óscar Trejo. Piel de gallina. Sin palabras. pic.twitter.com/wknjIFy5c6 — 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐚 (@SergioNavaD) May 17, 2026

Trejo, the former captain, is leaving the club after 10 years across his two spells for Rayo. The 38-year-old is yet to announce his retirement, but the general perception is that this will be the end of the Argentine’s playing career. In total, he has made 334 appearances, scoring 45 goals and giving 27 assists.

🚨 SE PARA EL MUNDO. Óscar Trejo rompe a llorar y le hacen pasillo ambos equipos para despedir a una LEYENDA del Rayo Vallecano. ♥️ ESTO ES VALLECAS, ESTO ES EL RAYO VALLECANO. 🥹 El momento del partido #RayoVillarreal pic.twitter.com/02sKqjYIIo — Jonay Amaro (@AmaroJonay) May 17, 2026

As Rayo fans paid tribute to Trejo, the ultras section held up a banner saying ‘Captain of generation. Legend of these fans. Thank you Trejo.’

⚡ ETERNO ÓSCAR TREJO. RayoVillarreal | insideLALIGA | DesenlaceLALIGA pic.twitter.com/bfyiK8gxBG — LALIGA (@LaLiga) May 19, 2026

Before he exited the pitch, Trejo was invited by the Bukaneros ultras to lead the ‘La Vida Pirata’ [the pirate’s life] chant at the end of the match.

🏴‍☠️ Rayista, guarda este vídeo: la Vida Pirata comandada por ÓSCAR TREJO. 🎶 PD: Entera para todo el rayismo ♥️⚡ 🥹 Disfruten: Este Rayo Vallecano es de leyenda. Y en parte, muy en parte, esto es por el Chocota. pic.twitter.com/HoBYgpKZ75 — Jonay Amaro (@AmaroJonay) May 18, 2026

Andrei Ratiu and Dani Cardenas’ visit to the kebab shop

As recounted by Diario AS, right-back Andrei Ratiu and goalkeeper Dani Cardenas gave a further example of the integrated nature of the Rayo players with the neighbourhood of Vallecas. They were sent out to buy five kebabs from Kebab Chicken Shop, a five-minute walk from the stadium.

What a snap… Rayo duo Cárdenas and Ratiu getting the kebabs in shortly after the 2-0 home win over Villarreal last night. Vallekas (and Rayo) is different ⚡⚡⚡ Pic x @agm2411 pic.twitter.com/VPdaxrGxEe — Paul Reidy (@paulreidy67) May 18, 2026

After being asked for photos by various fans in the kebab shop, Ratiu and Cardenas ended up buying beers for everyone there. Fans from the bar opposite also asked the Rayo duo for photos, and they then paid for a round of beers for those in the bar too.