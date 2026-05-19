Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe hit out at manager Alvaro Arbeloa last week following Los Blancos’ 2-0 win over Real Oviedo, but he is not the only person that the Frenchman has issues with in the dressing room. The 27-year-old has come under the spotlight in recent weeks for a supposed lack of commitment, something he has hit out at.

Mbappe gave an unexpected mix zone appearance last week, in which he told the press that Arbeloa had informed him that he was the fourth-choice forward, and defended his decision to holiday in Sardinia with girlfriend Ester Exposito before their game with Espanyol. Last week it was reported that Real Madrid were concerned by his behaviour, and that President Florentino Perez was due to meet with him to discuss it.

Mbappe feels mistreated by Arbeloa

As explained by El Chiringuito, Mbappe feels that Arbeloa has mistreated him of late, and that his decision to start him on the bench in El Clasico was disrespectful. After finding out that this is the case, Mbappe then dropped out of the squad, complaining of pain in his hamstring. He compares his situation with that of Thibaut Courtois, who was also recovering from an injury, and not only returned to the starting XI immediately, but also went on holiday during his recovery.

🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVA @jpedrerol 🚨🚨 ❌ "MBAPPÉ se SIENTE MALTRATADO por ARBELOA". pic.twitter.com/oSd2CcgFLl — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 19, 2026

Mbappe believes Vinicius is leaking stories about him

Their information goes even further, stating that Mbappe and his camp believe that teammate Vinicius Junior is leaking negative stories about him, in a bid to paint him as the villain of the piece. Their feeling is that Vinicius is positioning himself to win the battle to become the alpha male of the squad, and to be the definitive star ahead of Mbappe. It is worth remembering that Vinicius is set to negotiate a new contract with Real Madrid, where he has been demanding the same wages as the Frenchman.

🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVA @jpedrerol 🚨🚨 💣 "El entorno de MBAPPÉ CREE que VINICIUS quiere COLOCARLE como el MALO". pic.twitter.com/vuyrLjLD8Q — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 19, 2026

Mbappe and other unnamed Real Madrid players also blame Vinicius for the sacking of Xabi Alonso, believing that he deliberately engineered the Basque’s exit. The same group of players also feel that Alonso was a much better manager than Arbeloa. This is not the first time that it has been suggested that Alonso’s exit has created a divide in the dressing room.