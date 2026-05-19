Barcelona turn down two free transfer offers

Barcelona are hoping to have their busiest summer in four years in the transfer window, with the Catalan giants unable to spend big since activating a series of asset sales in 2022 in order to do so. It is allowing Sporting Director Deco to be a little more selective with his transfer targets.

The Blaugrana have been restricted by their salary limit situation in recent years, but La Liga have suggested that they could have a little more room for manoeuver this time round. In addition, the exit of Robert Lewandowski and the desire to compete for the Champions League mean that star recruits are an imperative this summer.

Bernardo Silva will not fulfil Barcelona dream

Over the last few seasons, Barcelona have deliberately targeted the free transfer market, hoping to find ways to build out their squad without incurring major costs. One of the players who proved too expensive was Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, who has harboured a strong desire to sign for Barcelona for some time.

🚨 JUST IN: Ansu Fati has not given his final 'yes' to AS Monaco executing their €11m purchase option, as he still considers himself an option for Barça's left-wing next season. The forward, under contract with Barcelona until 2028, has ended the Ligue 1 season in great… pic.twitter.com/5bsat8HLtx — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 19, 2026

This summer he is available on a free transfer, after announcing that he will leave City, and he has been heavily linked with Juventus. Silva has also been offered to Barcelona, but Cadena SER say that Barcelona have turned down the chance to sign him. They feel their midfield is more than well covered, and as such will prioritise other positions.

Dusan Vlahovic links also fruitless

Another player who has on and off been linked with Barcelona for much of the season is Juventus forward Vlahovic. Following the latest stall in contract talks for the Serbian, who is also a free agent this summer, there were reports he was willing to take a reduced role and a reduced salary to sign for Barcelona.

Regardless, SER say that this offer has also been turned down for the time being. Their response was that while Vlahovic is a good and interesting forward, he is not their priority. Should Vlahovic end up signing for Barcelona, it will be as a result of other options failing beforehand.