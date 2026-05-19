Barcelona forward gives club ultimatum over contract situation

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is one of the question marks over their squad next season, with the Catalan side seemingly yet to take a definitive decision on his future. The exit of Robert Lewandowski would appear to bring him closer to staying at Camp Nou next year, but it seems he may look to take the decision out of their hands.

Torres is out of contract in just over a year, meaning he can commit to a contract with another team next January. It also depresses his market value should Barcelona look to sell him this summer. The third option is that they offer the Spain international a new deal, tying him to the club long-term.

🚨 OFFICIAL: FC Barcelona and Hansi Flick have reached an agreement to extend his contract, tying him to the Club until 30 June 2028 with the option for an additional season. [@FCBarcelona] pic.twitter.com/NAHgRp1eBM — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 18, 2026

Ferran Torres gives Barcelona ultimatum

Now according to Sport, Torres has given Barcelona an ultimatum on his future. Amid reports that the Blaugrana have offered Torres to other clubs, either as a straight transfer or as a makeweight, he has made it clear that he will not be part of a transfer operation this summer. Either he will leave next summer on a free transfer, or he will sign a new contract and commit his future to Barcelona.

Should Barcelona keep Ferran Torres?

After initially paying €55m for Torres to Manchester City, losing him on a free in the theoretical prime of his career would be less than ideal. His form as a number nine has been hotly debated this season at Camp Nou, with some believing him good enough to lead the line, and others feeling that he limits Barcelona. In total this season, Torres has 21 goals and two assists in his 48 appearances, of which 30 have been starts. He has only missed six games throughout the campaign. The decision could well come down to what Torres is asking from the Blaugrana in order to stay.