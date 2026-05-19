Atletico Madrid make Chelsea star priority transfer target

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella is set to be in-demand this summer, as he prepares to go to the World Cup with Spain. After admitting that he would be open to a return to La Liga earlier in the season, two of Spain’s giants have been put on alert.

The former La Masia product is reportedly admired by Barcelona, who would consider a move for Cucurella if they can engineer sales this summer. As things stand, it appears more likely that they will instead target a bargain deal for Joao Cancelo rather than Cucurella, but should a large offer come in for Alejandro Balde, that could change the equation. For his part, Cucurella ‘wouldn’t think twice’ about a move back to Camp Nou.

Atletico Madrid make Cucurella priority target

A more realistic destination may be Atletico Madrid though. As per Marca, Atletico Sporting Director Mateu Alemany has made Cucurella a priority to strengthen their defence, and is willing to spend big to make a deal happen. He believes Cucurella would be a significant upgrade on Matteo Ruggeri at the position.

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Part of his plan is to find exit routes for Jose Maria Gimenez and Clement Lenglet, thus clearing significant space in their wage bill. David Hancko could then exclusively dedicate his time to central defence.

Cucurella’s comments on return to Spain

Earlier in the year, Cucurella raised eyebrows with his comments about the possibility of a move back to Barcelona.

“It would be difficult to refuse. It’s not just about me. I’d have to think about my family. If it happens, it happens, and we’ll see what decision is made,” he remarked. Cucurella also seemed in favour of a move back to La Liga. “You always think about going back. I’m very happy there, and so is my family. I’ll leave it for a few years from now…”

The 27-year-old has two years remaining on his deal at Chelsea, meaning the Blues will no doubt be forced to consider selling him if they cannot agree a new contract with him.