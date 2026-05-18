With one match to go in the 2025-26 La Liga season, Barcelona can start to turn their full attention to the upcoming summer transfer window. The Catalans are hoping to bring in at least two major signings, but for that to happen, they must first make their long-awaited return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule.

Aligning themselves with this will make it much easier for Barcelona to sign players this summer, but it’s proven to be easier said than done. All efforts have failed up until now, although they have been thrown a lifeline by Robert Lewandowski.

Over the weekend, Lewandowski announced that he will be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season, with the decision being made not to extend his contract before it expires in June. And according to MD, the saving of his salary, which is one of the biggest in the first team squad, will allow the Catalans to return to the 1:1 rule.

Lewandowski’s exit, coupled with the expected income of €71m from the Spotify Camp Nou’s VIP seats, will mean that Barcelona have raised/saved enough money to realign themselves with La Liga ahead of the summer transfer window opening at the start of July, and this will be confirmed soon barring any late setbacks.

100% of salary space freed by Lewandowski exit can’t be used

Barcelona had hoped to return to the 1:1 before Lewandowski’s exit, as this would have allowed them to use 100% of the salary space freed up by his departure towards the club’s summer signings. It’s believed that around 60% will be freed up in this case, but any further exits will allow the Catalan club to use 100%.

This is important, given that Barcelona are hoping to get further high earners Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ansu Fati off the wage bill this summer, while funds could be raised from the likes of Marc Casado and Roony Bardghji moving on.