Real Madrid confirm club captain will leave upon contract expiry

On the same day that Real Madrid agreed terms with Jose Mourinho to become their next manager, they have announced the departure of Dani Carvajal, whose 13-year stint in the first team will come to an end at the end of the season.

For weeks, it has been taken for granted that Carvajal will leave Real Madrid in the summer. He has barely been counted upon by head coach Alvaro Arbeloa in recent months, and with his body regularly breaking down, it was expected that he would not be offered the chance to stay for at least one more season.

Real Madrid have made this official on Monday, releasing a statement to confirm that Carvajal will depart when his current contract expires at the end of June.

Florentino Perez pays tribute to Carvajal

As part of Real Madrid’s statement, president Florentino Perez paid tribute to Carvajal, whose final match in the famous white jersey will be against Athletic Club this weekend.

“Dani Carvajal is a legend and a symbol of Real Madrid and its youth academy. His image together with our beloved and remembered Alfredo Di Stéfano laying the first stone of Real Madrid City will forever remain in the hearts of all Madridistas and in the history of our club. Carvajal has always represented the values of Real Madrid in an exemplary way. This is and always will be his home.”

What next for Carvajal?

Given that Carvajal will not be heading to the 2026 World Cup with Spain, he can immediately focus on his future after the weekend match against Athletic, which promises to be an emotional occasion for him. The likelihood is that Saudi Arabia will emerge as an option for him, while the MLS could also be a possibility.

Staying in Europe is another option, but given the affinity he has for Real Madrid, it would be no surprise if he ruled out any chance of facing them, thus focusing more on Saudi Arabia or the MLS. But for now, his focus will be on a beautiful for the club he has won six Champions League titles and four La Liga crowns with.