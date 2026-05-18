Lamine Yamal to miss Spain World Cup opener after injury update

Spain have been dealt a blow ahead of their World Cup preparations, with manager Luis de la Fuente likely to be without Lamine Yamal for their opening game in the United States. A week ahead of the naming of their squad, La Roja are already having to reconfigure some of their plans.

On Monday, it was revealed that Fermin Lopez is likely to miss the entirety of the World Cup due to a foot injury that was diagnosed after Barcelona’s 3-1 win over Real Betis. Lopez was all but guaranteed to on the plane, but de la Fuente will now have to consider alternatives.

🚨 OFFICIAL: FC Barcelona and Hansi Flick have reached an agreement to extend his contract, tying him to the Club until 30 June 2028 with the option for an additional season. [@FCBarcelona] pic.twitter.com/NAHgRp1eBM — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 18, 2026

Lamine Yamal unlikely to be back for World Cup opener

Now The Athletic are reporting that Lamine Yamal is unlikely to be back in time to face Cape Verde in Spain’s opening game on the 15th of June. The 18-year-old, who is recovering from a hamstring tear, is also described as a serious doubt for their second game against Saudi Arabia on the 21st of June. Five days later, La Roja face Uruguay in their final group game.

Lamine Yamal: “I won’t touch ball until World Cup”

During an event at the King’s League, where Lamine Yamal is the president of the team and theoretically could be called on to take a penalty for his side, he was asked if he would do so. “Obviously not me, I’m not touching a ball until the World Cup,” he responded laughing. The teenager of course injured himself while taking a penalty against Espanyol last month.

"Hasta el Mundial no toco un balón" ⚽ Esto comentaba Lamine Yamal acerca de si iba a tirar el penalti presi. pic.twitter.com/BvIl2jx7ts — Kings League Spain (@KingsLeague) May 17, 2026

His response implies that he does have firm hopes of making it back in time for the tournament. With doubts over Nico Williams’ and Mikel Merino’s fitness too, Spain will be desperate to get Lamine Yamal back in good condition for the knockout stages. The Spain squad will be named next Monday on the 25th of May.