Barcelona have drawn up plans for two major signings to targeted during the upcoming summer transfer window. A new striker is on the agenda due to the now-confirmed departure of Robert Lewandowski, but just as important is the addition of central defender.

From a defensive standpoint, Barcelona have done well in defence, but they have struggled a lot in the Champions League. Clean sheets were few and far between for the Catalans, and it ultimately led to them being knocked out of the competition by Atletico Madrid at the quarter-final stage.

Early on in the year, Barcelona made it clear that a new centre-back was wanted, particularly to cover the absence of Inigo Martinez, who left last summer for Al-Nassr. Quickly, Alessandro Bastoni emerged as the club’s leading target for the position, but now, a move for the Inter man appears to be unlikely.

The main reason for Barcelona slowing down plans to sign Bastoni stems from Hansi Flick. As per Matteo Moretto, the Catalans’ head coach “has expressed growing doubts about some of the Inter defender’s technical characteristics”, particularly in relation to how he would fit into the current style of play.

Bastoni tired of waiting for Barcelona offer

Barcelona sporting director Deco has done a lot of work in the background in preparation for a possible move for Bastoni, but Flick has clear reservations about whether the Italy international is a good fit for his system. Because of this, he’s asked for other targets to be drawn up while he mulls over a definitive decision.

Preciously, Bastoni was desperate to join Barcelona, but this is no longer the case. He would still welcome a move to the Spotify Camp Nou, but due to the hold-up with Flick’s decision, he is said to have become increasingly disillusioned, which makes it all the more likely that a deal is not done in the summer.