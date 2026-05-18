Decision made: Real Madrid defender to stay next season

On the day that Real Madrid announced the farewell of captain Dani Carvajal, they have sealed an agreement with another of their veteran defenders to remain at the club. Antonio Rudiger looks set to stay at the club for another year, after plenty of speculation that he could move on earlier in the year.

The German defender missed a large chunk of the first half of the season through injury, and his arthritic knees have been a point of concern at the Santiago Bernabeu for some time. Yet as was the case last season, Rudiger finished the season as a starter for Real Madrid, beating out increased competition from Dean Huijsen, who was signed last summer.

Rudiger reaches agreement with Real Madrid on extension

Rudiger, being 33, is only eligible for a one-year deal as part of club policy, and despite initially pursuing a two-year contract, has agreed to remain on a one-year deal. That is according to Diario AS, who say that Rudiger understood that there are no exceptions to the rule. In spite of a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, he has decided to stay at the club. This season he has made 26 appearances, scoring once, despite playing just twice before December.

Only three central defenders guaranteed Real Madrid stay

Los Blancos only have three central defenders guaranteed their spot next season, including Rudiger. Part of the reason Real Madrid perhaps decided to extend Rudiger is the latest injury to Eder Militao, who will miss the World Cup, and that pair will be joined by Huijsen. Raul Asencio’s future is not certain beyond the summer, and David Alaba is to leave the club at the end of his deal. Reportedly, Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol has been offered to Los Blancos, as they seek reinforcements. Rudiger will likely face increased competition for his spot again next season.