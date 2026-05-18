Dani Carvajal bids farewell to Real Madrid – “I leave calm and at peace”

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal has put out a video bidding farewell to the club, after his exit was announced on Monday. The 34-year-old right-back is out of contract this summer, and has not been offered a contract renewal by Los Blancos.

Carvajal’s exit will make it six years in a row where the Real Madrid captain will depart. The veteran defender has struggled with injuries over the past two years, and on his return, failed to usurp Trent Alexander-Arnold this season, losing his starting spot for the first time in over a decade. It has also cost him a spot in Spain’s World Cup squad this summer.

Carvajal: “Being a Madridista is not explained, it’s felt”

On his Instagram account, Carvajal put out a video, in which he explained his emotions upon leaving Real Madrid.

“Madridistas, one of the most difficult moments of my life has arrived. This weekend I will wear our shirt for the last time. I still remember that day in 2002, when I received the best gift a child could imagine: the centenary kit for my first communion and the news that I would be joining Real Madrid’s youth academy.”

“That dreaming boy could never have imagined he was embarking on the journey of a lifetime. Those were ten unforgettable years, progressing through every level of La Fabrica, learning as a footballer and, above all, as a person. There, I learned what it means to defend this badge. I understood that being a Madridista isn’t just about playing football; it’s a way of life. In 2012, we achieved that historic promotion with Castilla, a feat I cherish. Then, after a year in Germany, I returned home. I returned to the place I always wanted to be. My dream was coming true, but the best was yet to come.”

“Since then, we’ve experienced nights that will forever be etched in history and in my heart. The tenth, three consecutive Champions Leagues, La Liga titles, impossible comebacks… Two more European Cups won in a Santiago Bernabeu that trembled like never before. Only those who have been inside this stadium can understand the magic of this club when it defies the impossible. The road wasn’t always smooth. There were injuries, setbacks, and moments of doubt that tested me. And I always, always got back up. Because if there’s one thing this badge has ingrained in me, it’s never giving up.”

“On the day of my presentation, I told you that I was going to give my all on the pitch to make this club and this team better. Today, six Champions League titles and 27 trophies later, I leave calm and at peace, knowing I’ve kept my word.”

“I’m closing this chapter after more than 450 matches, having given absolutely everything. I can only thank you for every clap, for every magical night, for pushing us towards impossible victories, and for making the Bernabeu the place where dreams come true. Thank you for being there in the difficult times, for your unconditional support, and for making me feel part of something much bigger than myself.”

“I leave with a full heart and eternal pride. Knowing that I gave everything for this club, because being a Madridista isn’t explained, it’s felt. Goodbye forever, Real Madrid.”

Florentino Perez sends message to Dani Carvajal

Various Real Madrid legends left comments under Carvajal’s post, paying tribute to the captain, including Sergio Ramos, Iker Casillas and Nacho Fernandez, his predecessor as captain. Vinicius Junior also referred to Carvajal as a ‘legend’, calling him the best right-back in history. On top of that, President Florentino Perez left a personal message during Los Blancos’ statement, a rare touch.

Dani Carvajal is a legend and a symbol of Real Madrid and its youth academy. His image alongside our beloved and unforgettable Alfredo Di Stefano laying the foundation stone of Real Madrid City will forever remain in the hearts of all Madridistas and in the history of our club. Carvajal has always exemplified the values ​​of Real Madrid. This is and always will be his home.

Carvajal has played 450 times for Real Madrid, winning 27 titles, including six Champions Leagues, and four La Liga titles.