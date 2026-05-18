On Sunday, Robert Lewandowski played his final match in the front of Barcelona supporters at the Spotify Camp Nou during the 3-1 victory over Real Betis. The Polish striker announced on Saturday that he would be leaving when his contract expires in June, which made the game a very emotional occasion.

Upon the full time whistle being blown, Lewandowski was tossed up into the air by his Barcelona teammates, and later, he gave a speech to the supporters inside the Spotify Camp Nou, as per MD.

“For me it is an exciting and difficult day, but when I arrived I knew that it was a very big club, and with your love, it has been incredible. From day one I felt at home. I will never forget when you chant my name. Thanks to the players, the coaches and the workers, it has been an honour to work for this club. We have lived great moments in these four years and I feel proud of everything we have done together. I say goodbye at the stadium but I will always carry Barça in my heart. Thanks to you, to the fans. Once Barça, always Barça.”

Gavi: Lewandowski is one of the best strikers in history

Gavi was one of the players to play tribute to Lewandowski, whose professionalism he was particularly impressed by during his four-year spell at Barcelona, as per MD.

“We are going to miss him a lot. He is one of the best strikers in history. I always wish him the best. He has always helped me with advice. He is a football legend. I always listened to him because he is a great player. It’s a shame that he is leaving. He took care of himself and was always very well. Not many players can be like this at 37. Lewandowski, although he came at the end of his career, has given us many titles, with many goals from him. We have to be eternally grateful.”

Raphinha: W e wanted him to have scored a goal

Raphinha also spoke on Lewandowski (via MD), whom he had hoped to get a goal in his Spotify Camp Nou swan song.

“Since he arrived at this club he has contributed a lot with his work, his goals, his way of being, with his experience. I think the fairest thing we could do today was this tribute to him. Obviously we wanted him to have scored a goal, but that’s okay. The important thing was the affection that all of us have for him. We are all grateful to have been able to share a dressing room with him. It has been an example. Without playing, without having minutes, he has always been an example. He has worked a lot. From day one, the way it came to this day is the same person, the same worker. Having him in our team was a source of pride.”