Barcelona rounded off their home matches for the 2025-26 season in fine style, securing a 3-1 victory over Real Betis on Sunday. Notably, it was a result that saw them make La Liga history, becoming the only side ever to win every home match (19/19) – made more impressive by the fact they were split over the three stadiums: Estadi Johan Cruyff, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys and Spotify Camp Nou.

As per Diario AS, head coach Hansi Flick gave his thoughts on Barcelona making that piece of history, which he puts down to his side’s relations with the club’s supporters.

“It has to do with the team and the connection with the fans. It’s an amazing feeling, they give us 10% more. The fans know when we need them. Today it was a bit difficult, but we wanted to win and this is incredible to see how we defended against a fantastic team like Betis.”

Flick: Won’t be easy to replace Lewandowski

Flick also spoke on the farewell that Robert Lewandowski received in his final home match as a Barcelona replacement. He also gave a nod towards his ideal replacement for the veteran striker.

“I think it was a perfect farewell. It has been very emotional. It has been seen that he has Barça in his heart. I’m very grateful to Robert. He’s a fantastic person and a world-class player. The last 20 years he has been the best number nine in the world and it will not be easy to find his replacement. We need a number nine connected to the team, but, above all, to score goals.”

Flick explains Barcelona love-in

Flick was asked for his thoughts on why foreign players like Lewandowski, and even himself as manager, have fallen in love with Barcelona during their respective times at the club.

“From my point of view, there is confidence in the work you do. Nobody tells you anything: they trust you. The connection between the players is fantastic. Barça are the best club in the world and the people of Barcelona are incredible. Every day, when I walk down the street, people are very friendly. It comes from his heart, you can perceive it. It’s incredible. That’s why people love Barcelona. And the club, where everyone works from the heart.”