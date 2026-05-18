Barcelona announce new contract for manager Hansi Flick

Barcelona have announced that manager Hansi Flick has put pen to paper on a new contract at the club. The German manager has extended his deal by a year, after a successful second season at Camp Nou, securing the La Liga title and the Spanish Supercup.

The Blaugrana, who played their final home game of the season on Sunday night against Real Betis, announced that Flick had extended his deal until 2028. Interim President Rafa Yuste and Sporting Director Deco were present, and the club highlighted his domestic success and the fact that he had given debuts to 13 players from La Masia during his two years at the club.

Hansi Flick’s domestic success at Barcelona

Despite falling agonisingly short in both Champions League campaigns, first in the semi-final against Inter, and then in the quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, Barcelona could scarcely have asked for more from Flick. Los Colchoneros are the only side to deprive Flick of domestic title, beating Barcelona in the semi-final of the Copa del Rey in March. Otherwise, Flick has won five of the six domestic trophies possible, including two convincing La Liga victories. He also also been victorious in six of the seven Clasicos that he has managed against Real Madrid.

🚨 FC Barcelona are planning to sign TWO forwards this summer: a striker and a versatile, agressive winger. Julián Álvarez remains the favorite option. [@carrusel] pic.twitter.com/HhhMGAXVKH — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 18, 2026

Hansi Flick on renewal: ‘We’re in the right place’

Although he has not commented since signing the new deal, Flick did confirm he would be extending his deal last week. The German manager also revealed his thinking behind signing a new deal until 2028.

“It’s good for my team, good for us to have the confidence to work for a couple more years. A lot of coaches will be happy to have a contract of three or four or five years. But I think also for Barca, it’s a good to have the limit. We will go until ’28, and then we have the option for another year. We will see if things are right, I have the right, the club has the right. I think also the club has shown me in recent days that we are in the right place, we have the support, the right people.”