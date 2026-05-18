On Sunday, Antoine Griezmann made his final appearance at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano as an Atletico Madrid player. The 35-year-old, who is the club’s all-time top goalscorer, has already agreed to join MLS side Orlando City in the summer, thus bringing to an end a 10-year career across two spells.

After Sunday’s match against Girona, which Atleti won 1-0 with Griezmann providing the assist for Ademola Lookman’s goal, the Frenchman gave an emotional speech to the home crowd, and as per Sport, he started it by once again apologising for his decision to join Barcelona in the summer of 2019.

“First, thank you all for staying. This is amazing. Second, and something very important to me, I know that many did and some still did not, but I ask your forgiveness again. I didn’t realize the affection I had here. I was very young. It was a mistake (to go to Barcelona), I reconsidered and we did everything to come back and enjoy it again.”

Griezmann pays special tribute to Simeone and Koke

Griezmann also took the time to pay tribute to those that have helped him during his time at Atleti, such as Diego Simeone, Koke Resurreccion and his family.

“To the coaching staff and to the one who changed everything at this club: Don Diego Pablo Simeone. Thanks to you there is a lot of enthusiasm and I was world champion and I felt the best in the world. I owe you a lot and it has been an honour to fight for you. I don’t know if I’m a legend, but you, Koke, are a legend of this club. My wife, my wife too. Thank you for supporting me in my bad days and holding my anger in defeats. I love you.

“I also thank my parents, who took me all over France to play. Thanks to them I am here enjoying football. I haven’t been able to bring a league or a Champions League, but this affection is better for me. I’ll take it for the whole trip. Now, I’m done. Fathers, mothers, uncles, aunts, thank you very much for bringing the children here, to teach them that Atleti is the best in the world. Thank you.”