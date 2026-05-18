Ajax reach agreement to appoint La Liga manager for next season

Girona are preparing for a winner-takes-all relegation clash on the final weekend of the La Liga season, but it seems they will also be preparing for a future without manager Michel Sanchez, regardless of the outcome. The Catalan side must beat Elche at Montilivi on Saturday night in order to remain in La Liga.

Manager Michel is out of contract at the end of the season, and has not committed to remaining at Montilivi for a sixth season. It is not the first time that Michel has been linked with an exit after performing miracles over the last few seasons, and leading Girona to an historic third-place finish and a first ever Champions League appearance, just two years after earning promotion back to La Liga.

Ajax reach agreement with Michel for next season

Following several weeks of rumours over his future, Matteo Moretto has reported that an agreement between Michel and Ajax for next season is 99.9% done for the Spanish manager to take over next season, as recounted by ED. The 50-year-old is been headhunted by new Ajax Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff, who had expressed his admiration for Michel during his time as Barcelona Sporting Director. Bayer Leverkusen have made an approach for Michel, but it looks as if that will fall short as things stand.

Michel hoping to avoid bitter farewell

There has been little talk of successors at Girona, with the club perhaps focusing all of their efforts on staying up this season. Their ability to attract managers and indeed players will obviously swing dramatically based on which league they are in next season. Michel will no doubt be desperate to avoid what would be a bitter end to his spell at Girona, should Girona go down. Undoubtedly the best manager in their history, the Catalan side will wish him well regardless.