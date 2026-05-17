Four months after leaving Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso is set to make his return to management in the Premier League. The 44-year-old, who was reported this week to have regretted his decision to take over at the Bernabeu last summer, is set to start a new life back in England.

Ever since Alonso left Real Madrid, rumours have swirled regarding a possible return to another of the club he played for as a player: Liverpool. The Premier League giants recently made contact with Bernabeu officials as part of their background checks for managerial candidates to replace the under-fire Arne Slot, but in the end, they have waited to long to make a move.

That’s because Chelsea, who opened talks with Alonso earlier this week, have swooped in and agreed a deal with the former Real Madrid manager. As per The Athletic, a four-year contract has been finalised, with an announcement expected in the very near future that he will take over in the summer.

Alonso visited Chelsea earlier in the week, and the two parties have moved quickly to reach an agreement for him to take over from Liam Rosenior, who was sacked in April after a disastrous three-month tenure at Stamford Bridge. Ex-Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez was also considered by the London club, but in the end, they have opted for Alonso.

Real Madrid also preparing for managerial change

Chelsea aren’t the only club set to change managers in the summer, with Alonso’s former club Real Madrid also set to follow suit. Alvaro Arbeloa is unlikely to be kept on after a trophyless spell in charge at the Bernabeu, and president Florentino Perez is preparing to replace him with Jose Mourinho, who has already given the green light to return to the club 13 years after his first spell in charge between 2010 and 2013.