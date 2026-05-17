Sevilla secure La Liga survival despite narrow Real Madrid victory

Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid are ending the season on a more positive note, having secured a narrow victory over Sevilla in their penultimate match at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Alvaro Arbeloa made a number of changes from the midweek win at home to already-relegated Real Oviedo, with the big news being the return to the starting line-up for Kylian Mbappe. However, it was Real Madrid’s other attacking heavyweight that made the difference in the opening stages, with Vinicius Junior being the man to break the deadlock.

A ball into the Sevilla box broke the way of Vinicius, whose first-time cushioned effort was perfectly into the bottom corner and out of the reach of Odysseas Vlachodimos, who was unable to get a touch despite being at full stretch.

Sevilla had started as marginally the better team, so that was a blow for them – especially with other results meaning they were still very much in danger of being relegated. They did respond after Vinicius’ goal in their efforts to find an equaliser, but nothing came their way before the half time whistle was blown.

In the second half, Sevilla again tried pushing for a much-needed equaliser. Kike Salas wasted a good chance with a rash finish from the edge of the penalty area, while at the other end, Mbappe fired high and wide from close range and substitute Franco Mastantuono rattled the post.

Sevilla breathe sigh of relief as relegation fears ended

In the end, Sevilla failed to get a point, but other results going their way mean they secured their La Liga survival. They are three clear of the relegation zone, but two sides below them – those being Girona and Elche – face each other on the final day, meaning they cannot drop down as low as 18th.

As for Real Madrid, it’s a good win at a difficult venue, and it gives Arbeloa more credit after a tough spell in charge.