Real Madrid secured a 1-0 victory over Sevilla in their final away match of the 2025-26 season, with Vinicius Junior scoring the only goal at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Thibaut Courtois – 7

Solid as usual on his way to a clean sheet. He made a few important saves, none more so than the one to deny Kike Salas in stoppage time.

Dani Carvajal – 6.5

He looked uncomfortable at times up against Oso, but generally, he performed much better than he has done whenever called upon in recent months.

Antonio Rudiger – 7

Another solid performance from the Germany international, who has generally performed very well over the second half of the season.

Dean Huijsen – 7

He had his hands full with Akor Adams, but he undoubtedly won the battle with the Nigerian striker. He’s not had an easy first season at Real Madrid, but this was a very positive showing from the young defender.

Fran Garcia – 7

He’s deserved to be Real Madrid’s starting left-back in the absence of the injured Ferland Mendy. He’s not flashy, but he has been solid when called upon, and this was another case of that.

Brahim Diaz – 6.5

He was not as effective as he has been in recent matches, but this was another decent performance from the Morocco international.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 7

He was very solid in breaking up Sevilla’s play through the middle, in what was a typical performance from him this season. He has definitely been one of the Real Madrid’s better players in a campaign of struggle.

Jude Bellingham – 6.5

Did nothing in attack, but got involved in the midfield battle.

Thiago Pitarch – 6.5

A quiet performance from the teenager. He started quite bright, but faded out before being taken on in the second half.

Kylian Mbappe – 6

His first start in several weeks, but he was not at his best. He had a number of chances to score, but aside from an offside effort, he did not manage to find the back of the net.

Vinicius Junior – 7

Excellent finish for the only goal of the game. Once again, he is the difference maker in attack, although he was forced off late on with reported groin discomfort.

Substitutes

Eduardo Camavinga – 6

Struggled to make the same impact as Tchouameni, whom he replaced.

Franco Mastantuono – 6

Very unlikely not to score with an effort that cracked the post.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

Operated in midfield during his cameo.

Gonzalo Garcia – 6

Did little after coming on for the injured Vinicius.

Alvaro Leiva – N/A

Proud moment for the 21-year-old, who becomes the latest La Fabrica star to make his first tea, debut.