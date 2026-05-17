Real Madrid take on Sevilla in their final away match of the 2025-26 season, as they seek to end a disappointing campaign on a positive note. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side are aiming for two victories in a row after seeing off Real Oviedo in midweek, although they are up against a team that have won three on the bounce.

The big news from a Real Madrid standpoint going into this one centres on Kylian Mbappe, whose words to the media in midweek have added more pressure on Arbeloa’s shoulders. The Frenchman claimed that his head coach that told him he was now the club’s fourth forward (behind Vinicius Junior, Gonzalo Garcia and Franco Mastantuono), although this won’t be the case for the visit to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

As per Marca, Mbappe is expected to return to the Real Madrid starting line-up for the Sevilla match, with Vinicius Junior and Brahim Diaz flanking him on the wings. Jude Bellingham and Thiago Pitarch are also set to start in midfield, with Antonio Rudiger and Dean Huijsen poised to get the nod over Raul Asencio and David Alaba in the centre of defence.

As for Sevilla, they are seeking a victory that would mathematically secure their place in La Liga for another season, and in the process, it would also keep alive their faint European hopes. Luis Garcia Plaza is expected to make only one change from the side that won at Villarreal in midweek, with Nemanja Gudelj replacing Djibril Sow.

Who’s coming out on top in Andalusia?

Real Madrid do not have anything to play for at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, but that does not mean that Sevilla are guaranteed a win that would be precious for them. Arbeloa will be keen to end his managerial tenure on a high, and with Mbappe back in the starting line-up, their chances of a win will certainly increase.