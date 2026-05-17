Real Madrid Sevilla

VIDEO: Vinicius Junior fires Real Madrid into early lead in Sevilla clash

Real Madrid are playing for nothing but pride in their Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan clash against Sevilla, but they have managed to strike the first blow in the opening 15 minutes of the La Liga match.

As expected, Sevilla started the brighter of the two teams, as they are the ones with something on the line – that being both European qualification and survival, such is the crazy situation in La Liga with only two matches to go. Akor Adams was inches away from turning home an Oso cross, but minutes later, Los Nervionenses fell behind.

Cool finish from Vinicius Junior gives Real Madrid the lead

The ball broke Vinicius Junior’s way just inside the Sevilla 18-yard box, and his cool strike into the bottom corner could not be stopped by Sevilla goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, thus giving Real Madrid an early lead.

After two matches in a row without a goal, Vinicius will be pleased to get back on the scoresheet. However, it’s a bitter blow for Sevilla, who could slide back down the La Liga table if they were to lose, but Real Madrid, who are set to appoint a new manager in the coming weeks, it’s a good start.

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Tags La Liga Real Madrid Sevilla Vinicius Junior

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