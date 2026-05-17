Real Madrid are playing for nothing but pride in their Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan clash against Sevilla, but they have managed to strike the first blow in the opening 15 minutes of the La Liga match.

As expected, Sevilla started the brighter of the two teams, as they are the ones with something on the line – that being both European qualification and survival, such is the crazy situation in La Liga with only two matches to go. Akor Adams was inches away from turning home an Oso cross, but minutes later, Los Nervionenses fell behind.

Cool finish from Vinicius Junior gives Real Madrid the lead

The ball broke Vinicius Junior’s way just inside the Sevilla 18-yard box, and his cool strike into the bottom corner could not be stopped by Sevilla goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, thus giving Real Madrid an early lead.

🚨 VINICIUS JÚNIOR SILENCES THE RAMÓN SÁNCHEZ PIZJUÁN IN THE 15TH MINUTE! THE BRAZILIAN SUPERSTAR EXPLODES DOWN THE FLANK AND FINISHES WITH ABSOLUTE CLINICAL PRECISION! SEVILLA 0-1 REAL MADRIDpic.twitter.com/eBQNKzmcv8 — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) May 17, 2026

Vinícius Júnior slots home after excellent hold-up play from Kylian Mbappé 👏 Real Madrid strike first inside 15 minutes ⚪ 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/50eT3Ih6uq — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) May 17, 2026

Clinical from Vini Jr. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/rLDkgy7TpU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 17, 2026

After two matches in a row without a goal, Vinicius will be pleased to get back on the scoresheet. However, it’s a bitter blow for Sevilla, who could slide back down the La Liga table if they were to lose, but Real Madrid, who are set to appoint a new manager in the coming weeks, it’s a good start.