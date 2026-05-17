With only two rounds of the 2025-26 La Liga season to go, there are striking few teams who are confirmed to be playing in Spain’s top division for the 2026-27 campaign – this is due to the tight relegation battle, with as many as 12 teams still mathematically able to be relegated to Segunda.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Real Betis, Celta Vigo and Getafe are the seven teams whose La Liga status is already confirmed, while at the other end of the scale, Real Oviedo are already relegated. But on Saturday, another name was added to the aforementioned seven clubs by being in the Spanish top flight next season, that being Real Racing Club de Santander.

Racing have had a fantastic season in Segunda, and on Saturday, they confirmed their promotion back to La Liga after a 14-year wait with a dominant 4-1 victory over Real Valladolid at El Sardinero, with goals coming from Asier Villalibre, Suleiman Camara and a brace from top scorer Andres Martin.

Racing have had difficult 14 years since last La Liga season

The 2011-12 season was the last time Racing were in the top flight of Spanish football, and in half of the years since, they were in the third tier. They suffered back-to-back relegations in the 2012-13 campaign, with their time in the First Federation being in 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Since returning to Segunda in the 2022-23 season, Racing have been on an upward trajectory, finishing 12th, 7th and 5th prior to the current campaign. They are on course to finish 2025-26 as champions, and that could be confirmed as early as Sunday if Deportivo La Coruna lose at home to FC Andorra.

Racing can look forward to welcoming the likes of Barcelona, whom they hosted in this season’s Copa del Rey, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and co from next season, which their supporters will surely relish.