Barcelona have a number of decisions to make in the lead-up to the summer transfer window opening at the start of July, and one of the biggest centres on Marcus Rashford, whose loan deal expires at the end of the season.

Rashford has impressed since arriving in Catalonia, but currently, it is not enough for Barcelona to consider activating the buy option in their agreement with Man United. They want to organise another loan rather than purchasing him outright, but as things stand, Old Trafford officials are making it clear that this is not an option.

Rashford recently confirmed his desire to remain at Barcelona on a permanent basis, and he has already agreed to take a 40% wage reduction to ensure that becomes a reality. As per MD, he’s taken further steps to make it easier for the Catalan club to be able to afford his signing by agreeing to amortise his signing over five years, rather than the previously-agreed three years.

Rashford has agreed a three-year contract with Barcelona, but this would initially make it more expensive for the club when registering him. If the same amount is spread over five years instead, it means that a smaller amount can be portioned, thus making it more likely that the Catalans would proceed with a deal.

Hansi Flick will have final say

Despite the fact that Barcelona are leaning towards not signing Rashford, the final decision on the matter will be made by Hansi Flick. If he makes it clear that he wants the English winger top stay, sporting director Deco must figure out a way to ensure this can be done without it having a major impact on the rest of the club’s proposed business.

In the coming weeks, Flick’s decision will be known. Until then, Rashford must wait, but he’s certainly making it easier for Barcelona to rule in his favour.