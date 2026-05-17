Manchester City defender offers himself to Real Madrid

It’s no secret that Real Madrid are seeking to sign a new central defender during the upcoming summer transfer window, but securing any of their desired targets has not been easy. The likes of Marc Guehi, Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate have all been and gone, which is why other options must be explored by the club’s sporting department.

One of the candidates that has started to gain traction in recent weeks is Josko Gvardiol. Real Madrid’s interest in the Croatia international dates back over three years, and despite missing out on him to Manchester City in 2023, there could now be a chance that he ends up at the Bernabeu.

Earlier in the month, it was reported that Real Madrid had held talks with Gvardiol’s representatives, and now Diario AS say the 24-year-old has offered himself to Los Blancos, who are one of the club he’s open to joining in the event that a Man City exit transpires.

Gvardiol currently has two years remaining on his contract in Manchester, and presently, a renewal is not close. In the meantime, his representatives have started considering possible exit opportunities, and the defender sees Real Madrid are one of the clubs he would most like to join if he does move on.

Man City teammate offered alongside Gvardiol

Gvardiol is not the only Man City player to have been offered to Real Madrid in the last few weeks. The report also confirmed previous speculation regarding the club being given the chance to snap up Bernardo Silva, who will be leaving the Etihad Stadium in the summer when his contract expires.

It will be very interesting to see how Real Madrid’s summer transfer window, especially considering they will almost certainly have a new manager in place – likely to be Jose Mourinho. This season has shown that big changes are needed to the first team squad, but defence is one of the areas that must be addressed.