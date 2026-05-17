Ahead of the final matchday in La Liga this season, there are still five teams in the relegation battle and five in with a chance of securing a European place. Here is an explanation of each team’s needs and possibilities going into it.

The Relegation Battle

RCD Mallorca – 19th – 39 points

Mallorca are in the biggest trouble of all. Los Bermellones must beat Real Oviedo at Son Moix to have any hope, and then keep an eye on results at Montilivi and the Coliseum. Their only chance to survive is if Girona beat Elche, Getafe beat Osasuna and Levante avoid defeat against Real Betis. In that case, Mallorca would stay up on head-to-head three-way tie with Osasuna and Elche, with the other two joining Real Oviedo in Segunda.

Girona – 18th – 40 points

The most simple equation of all teams. Girona must beat Elche at Montilivi to stay up, and if they do not do so, then they will be relegated.

Elche – 17th – 42 points

If Elche avoid defeat against Girona, they will stay in La Liga next season. Should they lose, then they are likely to go down. Only in the event of a four-way tie on 42 points with Osasuna, Levante and RCD Mallorca, would Elche stay up. That requires Levante to be beaten by Real Betis, Osasuna to lose to Getafe, and Mallorca to beat Real Oviedo.

Osasuna – 16th – 42 points

The task for Alessio Lisci’s side is far from easy, but is easy to understand. They must avoid defeat against Getafe at the Coliseum to stay up. Should they lose, then the four-way tie with Levante, Mallorca and Elche relegates them, as does a three-way tie with Elche and Mallorca.

Levante – 15th – 42 points

Los Granotas have done most of their work, and if they avoid defeat to Real Betis, they will remain in La Liga. They would however go down if they lose and; Girona beat Elche, Mallorca fail to beat Oviedo and Osasuna avoid defeat against Getafe. In that case, Levante would lose out in a tie with Elche.

The European race

Celta Vigo – 6th – 51 points

Celta Vigo are guaranteed European football in some form, and if they pick up any points against Sevilla at Balaidos, or Getafe fail to beat Osasuna, then they are guaranteed for a second straight season in the Europa League. If Celta lose to Sevilla, and Getafe beat Osasuna, then they would drop to 7th and the Conference League.

Getafe – 7th – 48 points

Getafe know that a win will take them to Europe next year, and if Celta lose, then it will be a Europa League spot and 6th spot. If Celta do not lose, and Getafe win, they secure a Conference League spot. Real Sociedad can still overtake them to come 7th with a win over Espanyol, but having already secured Europa League football through their Copa del Rey victory.

If Getafe were to draw, and Rayo Vallecano were to beat Alaves at Mendizorrotza, then Rayo would overtake Los Azulones. Were Getafe to lose, and Rayo to draw, then the latter would qualify for the Conference League.

If Getafe lose, and Valencia win, then Los Che would take 7th spot. Should Espanyol and Athletic Club win, Rayo draw and Getafe lose, then Espanyol would win the mini-league for 7th spot.

Rayo Vallecano – 8th – 47 points

Rayo know that beating Alaves returns them to the Conference League if Getafe fail to beat Osasuna. Should Rayo draw, then Getafe would need to lose in order for Rayo to qualify, and Valencia would also have to fail to win. On top of that, Rayo can still qualify for the Europa League, should they beat Crystal Palace in the Conference League final four days later.

Valencia – 9th – 46 points

Valencia would need to beat Barcelona in order to have a chance of finishing 7th, and making European football. On top of that, Los Che need Getafe to fail to beat Osasuna, and Rayo to fail to beat Alaves.

Real Sociedad – 10th – 45 points

As previously noted, La Real have already guaranteed themselves a spot in the Europa League next year. They have a slim chance of finishing 7th on head-to-head with Getafe, but wouldneed to beat Espanyol, and require Los Azulones to lose, Rayo to lose to Alaves, and Valencia to fail to beat Barcelona.

Espanyol – 11th – 45 points

Espanyol have very slim chances of qualifying for the Conference League if they beat Real Sociedad and; Getafe lose to Osasuna, Rayo fail to beat Alaves, Valencia fail to beat Barcelona, and Athletic Club beat Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. That would put them on top in a four-way head-to-head league. Los Leones are required to win, and Espanyol are required to win in order for the latter to come out on top of the head-to-head leagues.

If they are in a tie with Getafe, Espanyol would have to see a five-goal swing between Getafe’s loss to Osasuna, and their win over La Real. That also requires Rayo to lose to Alaves, and Valencia to fail to beat Barcelona.