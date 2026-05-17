Barcelona play their final home match of the 2025-26 season on Sunday, as they host Real Betis at the Spotify Camp Nou. The Catalans have already wrapped up the La Liga title, but they still have something rather unique to play for.

Never before in La Liga has a team won all of its home games in a season, but if Barcelona defeat Betis on Sunday, they will become the first. As per Diario AS, head coach Hansi Flick commented to the matter when speaking to the media in Saturday’s pre-match press conference.

“You always need objectives and this is one. I know we play against a fantastic team, stable for the last few seasons. It won’t be easy, but we’re in a good mood.”

Flick gives update on de Jong and Rashford

Hansi Flick also gave an update on the availability of Frenkie de Jong, who did not play in the Alaves defeat in midweek, and Marcus Rashford, who is a doubt to face Betis.

“He talked to me and told me he wasn’t feeling well, so we decided not to play. We have to wait with Marcus Rashford, he could have some minutes, although he will not start. The team will be different to the one we lined up in Vitoria.”

Flick: Plan is for Christensen to stay

Robert Lewandowski will play his final home match as a Barcelona player on Sunday, but Flick expects him to be the only player saying goodbye to the supporters. He was asked specifically about exit candidate in Andreas Christensen, although he revealed that the plan is for the Danish defender to sign a new contract in the coming weeks.

“I don’t think so. In football everything is possible, but I don’t think tomorrow will be someone else’s farewell. It’s the plan (for him to stay). He will have minutes tomorrow.”