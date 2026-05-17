Earlier this week, Florentino Perez delivered an explosive press conference, and Barcelona were one of the subjects discussed by the Real Madrid president. He accused the Catalans of “stealing seven La Liga titles” during the period in which they made payments to former CTA vice-president Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, infamously known as the Negreira case.

Barcelona have regularly denied any and all allegations of wrongdoing regarding the allegations that have come their way on matter, one of those being sporting corruption. In response to Perez’s remarks, stand-in president Rafa Yuste labelled them as “pathetic”, and now midfielder Fermin Lopez has had his say.

In an interview with Cadena SER, Lopez was asked about Perez’s comments on Barcelona “stealing” La Liga titles, a claim that he categorically denied.

“Yes, we’ve seen it like everyone else, but we always focus on what’s going on here. Everyone has their own vision of things. You can’t say that Barça have stolen seven leagues, because Messi, Iniesta and Xavi played. We don’t care either. We are on our way, we don’t care what happens outside Barça, we are very focused and we are very focused and we are very focused.

“I don’t care because everyone can say what they want, but I think it wasn’t right to say it. We are very focused on what is happening at Barça, which is in a very good period. I’m sure titles will come and we’re very happy with what we’re doing.”

Lopez dismisses “Real Madrid prototype” claims

Lopez was also asked about recent remarks made by journalist Tomas Roncero, who referred to the Barcelona man as being the perfect signing for Real Madrid because he is a “Real Madrid prototype”.

“I am a Barça prototype. It is impossible for me to go to Real Madrid, I will always go to Barça.”