Barcelona are looking to sign a new left winger this summer, with it looking increasingly unlikely that Marcus Rashford will stay on a permanent basis. Numerous targets have been identified in recent weeks, and in the last few days, a new name has been added into the mix: Alberto Moleiro.

Moleiro is a player that Barcelona have had on their radar for a number of years. They tried to sign him when he was still at Las Palmas, and they have been following his progress since moving to Villarreal last summer – which they have been very impressed by. The 22-year-old has been excellent at La Ceramica, with 10 goals and five assists in his debut campaign.

According to Sport, Barcelona recently spoke with Moleiro’s agent to find out the chances of a move, either now or in the future. The Catalans see him as a player that can continue to get better and better, and given that a left winger is on the agenda, a move could be made sooner rather than later.

The report has noted that Moleiro is a big Barcelona fan, and previously, he spoke about his desire to wear the Blaugrana jersey in the future. Villarreal are aware of the situation, although they are extremely reluctant to part ways with one of their star players of the 2025-26 season.

Villarreal have Barcelona agreement with Moleiro

Because of this, Villarreal would point towards Moleiro’s €50m release clause in the event that clubs come in for him this summer. However, Barcelona are the exception to this, as the Yellow Submarine have reportedly agreed with their player that a deal can be done for less in the event that the Catalans make a move.

It will be interesting to see whether Barcelona move for Moleiro this summer, but given that their plans are to spend big on a centre-back and striker first, it is likely that any possible deal would be delayed until 2027 at the earliest.