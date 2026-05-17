Barcelona 3-1 Real Betis

Barcelona have become the first La Liga side in history to win all of their home matches in a season, having seen off the challenge of Real Betis in the final Spotify Camp Nou clash of the 2025-26 campaign.

Hansi Flick made a number of changes from the team that lost to Alaves in midweek, with the likes of Joan Garcia, Pedri and Raphinha brought back into the line-up for the Spotify Camp Nou swan song of Robert Lewandowski, who also started in his final appearance for the Catalan club at the iconic stadium. But it was not he that opened the scoring, but rather the aforementioned Brazil international, who wrong-footed Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles to find the far corner.

That gave Barcelona the lead at half time, and on 62 minutes, they doubled their advantage. It was a second of the match for Raphinha, who took advantage of a wayward pass from Hector Bellerin to slot the ball into the bottom corner.

However, Betis got themselves back into the contest soon after Raphinha’s goal. Isco, who came off the bench at half time, was adjudged to have been fouled by Gavi inside the Barcelona box, and he dusted himself off to reduce the arrears to 2-1.

That made it nervous for Barcelona, although their fears of throwing away the chance of making La Liga history were eased on 74 minutes when Joao Cancelo’s long-range effort got the better of Valles to make it 3-1 to the home side, who managed to hang on to the advantage for the remainder of the match.

Lewandowski says goodbye to Barcelona fans with a win

Barcelona will be delighted to have become the first side in La Liga history to win every home match in a season, but right now, the overriding feeling will be appreciation towards Lewandowski, who was very emotional upon being serenaded to the Spotify Camp Nou for the final time.