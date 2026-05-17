Barcelona rounded out their exploits at the Spotify Camp Nou with a 3-1 victory over Real Betis in their final home match of the 2025-26 season, with goals scored by Raphinha (x2) and Joao Cancelo.

Joan Garcia – 6.5

Another solid performance from the Barcelona goalkeeper. He dealt with everything he could, but he was unable to deny Isco’s penalty for Betis.

Jules Kounde – 5.5

He is unable to get out of this rut that has been ongoing for much of the season. He struggled defensively, albeit against one of La Liga’s most in-form players in Ez Abde, but he also could not make a difference in attack.

Eric Garcia – 7

Very solid in defence, as he has been for the vast majority of the season. He will certainly be pushing for a place in Luis de la Fuente’s 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup, and deservedly so.

Gerard Martin – 6.5

Another dependable showing from Martin, who has had a fantastic season on a personal level.

Joao Cancelo – 7

Started at left-back, moved to left wing when Alejandro Balde came on and capped off his performance with an excellent long-range effort for Barcelona’s third goal of the evening.

Pedri – 7

A typical Pedri performance in the centre of the park, capped off with an assist for Cancelo’s goal.

Gavi – 6.5

Another battling display, and he was rather unlucky to concede a penalty in the second half after being adjudged to have fouled Isco.

Marc Bernal – 7

Flick’s decision to play a flat midfield three worked well, with Bernal putting in a particularly good performance. He nullified much of the threat that Giovani Lo Celso tried to put on the game.

Raphinha – 8

A rare appearance on the right wing, but Raphinha was decisive. His free-kick for the first goal wrong-footed Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles, and he took advantage of another error to make it 2-0.

Fermin Lopez – 6.5

He was not able to make as much of an impact as he would have liked before being taken off at half time.

Robert Lewandowski – 6

He could not end his Spotify Camp Nou spell with a goal in front of the Barcelona supporters, but 119 in 192 appearances speaks volumes for a legendary player.

Substitutes

Alejandro Balde – 6

45 minutes in the tank for the left-back, who has barely featured in recent months.

Ronald Araujo – 6.5

Looked good when he came on, and won the ball back in the lead-up to Cancelo’s goal.

Roony Bardghji – 6

Tried, but failed, to make things happen.

Dani Olmo – 6

Decent cameo from the midfielder.

Marc Casado – N/A

Came on late for the departing Lewandowski.