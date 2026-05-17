Barcelona rounded out their exploits at the Spotify Camp Nou with a 3-1 victory over Real Betis in their final home match of the 2025-26 season, with goals scored by Raphinha (x2) and Joao Cancelo.
Joan Garcia – 6.5
Another solid performance from the Barcelona goalkeeper. He dealt with everything he could, but he was unable to deny Isco’s penalty for Betis.
Jules Kounde – 5.5
He is unable to get out of this rut that has been ongoing for much of the season. He struggled defensively, albeit against one of La Liga’s most in-form players in Ez Abde, but he also could not make a difference in attack.
Eric Garcia – 7
Very solid in defence, as he has been for the vast majority of the season. He will certainly be pushing for a place in Luis de la Fuente’s 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup, and deservedly so.
Gerard Martin – 6.5
Another dependable showing from Martin, who has had a fantastic season on a personal level.
Joao Cancelo – 7
Started at left-back, moved to left wing when Alejandro Balde came on and capped off his performance with an excellent long-range effort for Barcelona’s third goal of the evening.
Pedri – 7
A typical Pedri performance in the centre of the park, capped off with an assist for Cancelo’s goal.
Gavi – 6.5
Another battling display, and he was rather unlucky to concede a penalty in the second half after being adjudged to have fouled Isco.
Marc Bernal – 7
Flick’s decision to play a flat midfield three worked well, with Bernal putting in a particularly good performance. He nullified much of the threat that Giovani Lo Celso tried to put on the game.
Raphinha – 8
A rare appearance on the right wing, but Raphinha was decisive. His free-kick for the first goal wrong-footed Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles, and he took advantage of another error to make it 2-0.
Fermin Lopez – 6.5
He was not able to make as much of an impact as he would have liked before being taken off at half time.
Robert Lewandowski – 6
He could not end his Spotify Camp Nou spell with a goal in front of the Barcelona supporters, but 119 in 192 appearances speaks volumes for a legendary player.
Substitutes
Alejandro Balde – 6
45 minutes in the tank for the left-back, who has barely featured in recent months.
Ronald Araujo – 6.5
Looked good when he came on, and won the ball back in the lead-up to Cancelo’s goal.
Roony Bardghji – 6
Tried, but failed, to make things happen.
Dani Olmo – 6
Decent cameo from the midfielder.
Marc Casado – N/A
Came on late for the departing Lewandowski.
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