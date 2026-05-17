Barcelona are aiming to become the first side in La Liga to win all 19 of their home matches when they host Real Betis at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday. Hansi Flick’s men have been utterly dominant on their own turf, especially since returning to their iconic stadium in November, and despite having the league title already wrapped up, they will be keen to secure another feat.

The match will be particularly special for Robert Lewandowski, who will play his final home match as a Barcelona player. The Polish striker announced on Saturday that he will be leaving the Catalan club when his contract expires in June, and he will be one of the 11 players to start against Betis, as Flick has already confirmed.

According to Sport, Lewandowski will be the only Barcelona player to retain their place in the starting line-up from the midweek defeat at Alaves. Flick is poised to make sweeping changes to the side that started at Mendizorroza, with the likes of Joao Cancelo, Pedri, Gavi and Raphinha expected to return.

As for Betis, they have little to play for after sealing the fifth and final Champions League spot that La Liga has on offer. Despite this, head coach Manuel Pellegrini is likely to name a strong side for the visit to Catalonia, although the likes of Alvaro Valles, and Antony are expected to be benched, while Diego Llorente and Cucho Hernandez are both suspended.

Can Lewandowski end on a high at the Spotify Camp Nou?

There will be much attention on Lewandowski for his final home match as a Barcelona player, and understandably so. He’s been a top performer over his four seasons in Catalonia, and he will hope to add to his 119 goals when Pellegrini’s Betis come to town on Sunday.