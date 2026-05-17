VIDEO: Joao Cancelo restores two-goal advantage for Barcelona

Barcelona are back in a comfortable position in their final home match of the 2025-26 season, as they are 3-1 up against Real Betis at the Spotify Camp Nou.

It has been a productive evening in Catalonia for Hansi Flick’s side. They made a number of changes from the midweek defeat at Alaves, and one of the players to come into the side was Raphinha, who was the difference-maker in the opening 62 minutes. He opened the scoring in first half before doubling his and Barcelona’s tally just beyond the hour mark, although Betis got a response soon after when Isco netted from the penalty spot.

Cancelo gives Barcelona breathing space again

Not long after Isco’s goal, Barcelona have managed to restore their two-goal lead. Ronald Araujo did well to win the ball back on the right wing, and after receiving a pass from Pedri, Joao Cancelo raced forward and curled in from just outside the penalty area.

🚨 João Cancelo right footed shot from outside the box. 🇪🇸 Barcelona 3-1 Real Betispic.twitter.com/DuTI4R0QA6 — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) May 17, 2026

"That's the goal of the night!" 🔥 João Cancelo strikes from outside the box to make it 3-1 against Real Betis 👏 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/UdTA63eT0E — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) May 17, 2026

Cancelo from way outside the box! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/c1yH6ng3Xs — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 17, 2026

Barcelona are now 15 minutes away from becoming the first La Liga side in history to win all of their home matches in a season. It would be just reward for the Catalans, who have been imperious once again under Flick’s tutelage.