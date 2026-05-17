Barcelona Real Betis

VIDEO: Joao Cancelo restores two-goal advantage for Barcelona

Barcelona are back in a comfortable position in their final home match of the 2025-26 season, as they are 3-1 up against Real Betis at the Spotify Camp Nou.

It has been a productive evening in Catalonia for Hansi Flick’s side. They made a number of changes from the midweek defeat at Alaves, and one of the players to come into the side was Raphinha, who was the difference-maker in the opening 62 minutes. He opened the scoring in first half before doubling his and Barcelona’s tally just beyond the hour mark, although Betis got a response soon after when Isco netted from the penalty spot.

Cancelo gives Barcelona breathing space again

Not long after Isco’s goal, Barcelona have managed to restore their two-goal lead. Ronald  Araujo did well to win the ball back on the right wing, and after receiving a pass from Pedri, Joao Cancelo raced forward and curled in from just outside the penalty area.

Barcelona are now 15 minutes away from becoming the first La Liga side in history to win all of their home matches in a season. It would be just reward for the Catalans, who have been imperious once again under Flick’s tutelage.

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Tags Barcelona Joao Cancelo La Liga Real Betis

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