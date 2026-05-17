Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa have suggested that there will be multiple people bidding their farewells to the Santiago Bernabeu on the final day of the season next weekend, following his side’s 1-0 win over Sevilla. Vinicius Junior’s first-half finish into the corner was sufficient for Los Blancos, while Sevilla survived despite the result.

Arbeloa was asked what he was expecting from the final day of the season. In theory that will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu at 21:00 CEST on Saturday the 23rd of May against Athletic Club, but that will now be subject to change, with neither side playing for anything. Meanwhile there has been talk that Dani Carvajal, David Alaba and Dani Ceballos could all be moving on this summer, with the former pair out of contract. Arbeloa’s own future is yet to be clarified, but he is not expected to be senior manager next season.

“I don’t know (smiles). I don’t know… we’ll see if they change the match or not. I don’t know how things work with Athletic, if there can be multiple draws. We’ll wait and see the date, organize the week, training sessions, and which players are available, because some have picked up knocks. It’s the last match… also a day of farewells… surely for some players. So… well, we’ll try to play a great match in front of our fans, enjoy every minute in this shirt. And well, that goes for me too.”

Arbeloa’s lack of animation on the bench

The Real Madrid manager gave few instructions during the game against Sevilla, rarely leaving his seat. Something that was pointed out by the injury.

“No… the Sevilla benches weren’t comfortable, I was comfortable. The team, on a pitch that’s always difficult and against a great team, played a solid game. The lads were pretty clear about what they had to do and we had the game under control at all times. Happy with the three points.”

Arbeloa on Mbappe and Vinicius: ‘Each has had difficulties’

After a tricky season for everyone at the Bernabeu, it is no surprise that plenty of the focus falls on star forwards Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe.

“(Laughs) I’m very satisfied with everyone. With the effort. We’re very aware that we haven’t met our objectives and that we always want to improve. I’ve been here for four months, and I think they’ve both tried to give their best. Each one, well, with their own difficulties; the ones they’ve encountered. It’s been a difficult four months for everyone, including them. But they’re two players that any team in the world would want.”

“If they could, any team would have them in their squad. They’re two of the five most game-changing players in the world, for sure. Real Madrid is lucky to have them both. Today it was Vini’s turn to score a goal, but Kylian did a great job, and it’s a shame he couldn’t score one too. Let’s see if he has better luck next weekend.”

Arbeloa on fitness issues

In a season where the commitment of several Real Madrid players has been questioned, Arbeloa told the press that several had played through pain at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

“Yes… Vini came off with some discomfort. Aurelien wasn’t 100% today either. Dean… with a knock. Well, we’ll see how the week goes and if we can get them back for the weekend. And well, depending on the players we have… if not, you know the youth academy can also lend a hand, as was the case with Leiva today here in Seville; another one. So… I also want to congratulate him and the entire youth academy for the work they’re doing.”

“I think they’re just minor discomforts. And that there’s nothing serious about it,” he asked when pressed whether there was an injury per se.

Saturday represents Real Madrid’s final game of a frustrating campaign for Arbeloa’s side. The atmosphere at the Bernabeu will again attract plenty of attention, after Vinicius and Mbappe were whistled by their own fans again on Thursday night during a 2-0 win over Real Oviedo.