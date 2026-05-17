On Sunday, Real Madrid take on Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in what is expected to be Alvaro Arbeloa’s penultimate match as manager. After failing to bring home any trophies, the 43-year-old is unlikely to be kept on, especially given that moves are already being made to replace him with Jose Mourinho.

As per Diario AS, Arbeloa was asked about how he has seen this time in charge at the Bernabeu, and whether he comes out of the season in a stronger or weaker position.

“I took over four months ago. I was a First Federation coach and I leave having coached Real Madrid, being a First Division coach, having played Champions League matches… I don’t think there are so many coaches who can say the same. For me, these four months have been a great experience, a huge learning experience. Being in front of you is also a master’s degree. The day this is over I will leave with a clear conscience.”

Arbeloa: I feel a lot of affection from the Real Madrid fans

Arbeloa was also asked about how he expects to be remembered by, if/when he does move on in the summer.

“Real Madrid has millions of fans and some will agree more (with me) and others less. I feel the affection of the fans, but that’s what’s important for me. I’m 43 years old and I’ve spent 20 years at Real Madrid, as a homegrown player, as a first-team player, as an ambassador, as a youth coach… It’s been many years in what I consider my home. How the fans remember me, what I feel is that with a lot of affection.”

Arbeloa on possible Mourinho return

Arbeloa spoke again on the dressing room difficulties that Real Madrid have faced in recent months, while he was also asked about the possibility of Mourinho returning to the club to replace him as manager.

“I don’t understand the ungovernable dressing room claim, I don’t share it. That is not how I would define the Real Madrid dressing room. The day that the club makes a decision with the coach for next season, it is something that they will announce when they think it is appropriate. For me, as a player and especially as a Real Madrid player, Mourinho is number 1. I thought about it a month ago and I will continue to think about it. Jose is and always will be ‘uno di noi’. If he’s here next season, I’ll be very happy to see him back home.”