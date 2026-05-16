After months of speculation, it has now been confirmed that Robert Lewandowski will be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season. The Polish striker, whose contract expires in June, has decided to move on to another chapter in the latter stages of his playing career.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Lewandowski was set to leave the Spotify Camp Nou, despite having been offered the chance to extend his stay for another season – albeit on a significantly reduced salary and with the knowledge that he was be a backup. Taking everything into account, he has decided to depart, as he confirmed in a statement posted to X.

“After four years full of challenges and hard work, it’s time to move on. I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete. 4 seasons, 3 championships. I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place on earth. Thank you to everyone I met along the way during these beautiful four years. A special thank you to President Laporta for giving me the chance to live the most incredible chapter of my career. Barça is back where it belongs. Visca el Barça. Visca Catalunya.”

Lewandowski will stay goodbye to Barcelona fans on Sunday

Lewandowski was expected to make a decision in the lead-up to Sunday’s match against Real Betis, Barcelona’s final game of the season in front of their supporters at the Spotify Camp Nou. He will have the chance to say goodbye to the fans that have backed him since his 2022 move from Bayern Munich, in what is sure to be emotional day for him and his family.

Lewandowski may have only been a Barcelona player for four seasons, but he will leave a cult hero. He’s scored 119 goals in 191 appearances so far, and he will hope to add to his tally before his time at the club officially comes to an end.