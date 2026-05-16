Real Madrid are yet to announce whether a new manager will be sought in the summer, but it is almost certain that one will. Alvaro Arbeloa has failed to bring a trophy back to the Bernabeu, and given that the dressing room atmosphere has now turned extremely toxic under his guidance, it is taken for granted that he will not stay on for another season.

Real Madrid bosses have already started looking at possible replacement, although at this stage, there is only one that is considered viable: Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese is set to leave Benfica at the end of the season, and right now, it’s very likely that he will walk straight into the Real Madrid job.

Mourinho has expressed his desire to return to Real Madrid, 13 years after his first spell in charge. Club bosses are ready to make their move, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that an agreement between the two parties should be reached “very soon”.

Real Madrid are keen to hire an experienced campaigner as their next manager, given the underwhelming spells of Xabi Alonso and Arbeloa this season. A motivator is also wanted to fix the divisions that have developed within the squad, and Mourinho is keen as the best possible candidate on the market.

Can Mourinho turn things around at Real Madrid?

There is no doubt that Real Madrid are on a downward spiral. They have failed to win a major trophy in the last two seasons, with arch rivals Barcelona dominating domestically. Florentino Perez is desperate for the club to bounce back, and he sees Mourinho as being the ideal candidate to get things going in the right direction again.

The likelihood is that Mourinho will be confirmed as Real Madrid’s new manager in the next couple of weeks. After that, attention will turn to their efforts in the summer transfer window.