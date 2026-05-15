Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe was given a hostile reception by the Santiago Bernabeu on his return to action after injury. The French forward had missed Los Blancos last two games through a hamstring problem, but doubt has been cast on his availability during El Clasico.

Mbappe suffered a hamstring injury against Real Betis in late April, and was not fit to face Espanyol the following week, but there was an angry reaction from fans to the fact that he returned to Madrid from holiday in Italy just moments before kick-off. It was widely reported that he would be fit to face Barcelona in El Clasico last weekend, but Mbappe missed the game in the end, despite training the day before.

Mbappe receives loud whistles from Santiago Bernabeu

Against Real Oviedo on Thursday night, Mbappe was deemed fit enough to make the bench, and came on with 22 minutes to go. The 27-year-old returned to deafening whistles from the crowd, a bemused smile on his face.

🚨🚨 MBAPPÉ 🇫🇷 SE FAIT HUER PAR TOUT LE BERNABEU !!!! 😳 pic.twitter.com/XEDNAl5ODk — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) May 14, 2026

The Santiago Bernabeu reaction to Kylian Mbappe last night. https://t.co/uUPJuIrPDN — Football España (@footballespana_) May 15, 2026

Vinicius Junior also whistled by Real Madrid fans

It was also the first time that Real Madrid fans had the chance to respond to Aurelien Tchouameni since his fight with Fede Valverde, for which he was fined €500k last week. He was met with a mixture of applause and whistles. On the other hand, Vinicius Junior was whistled throughout the game whenever he got on the ball.

Mezcla de aplusos y pitos para Tchouameni. Pero ovación para Carvajal. Surrealista. pic.twitter.com/EfTh9AAfl7 — gam (@mbaafraude) May 14, 2026

Mbappe and Arbeloa contradict each other after match

The main headlines from their win over Real Oviedo (2-0) came after the match though. Mbappe declared that he had been fit to start the match, but that manager Alvaro Arbeloa had told him he was the ‘fourth forward’. Arbeloa responded that he was the one in charge of who plays and who does not, and denying that he said any such thing to Mbappe.