Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is coming off one of the most unique weeks in his 26 years he has been in charge of Los Blancos over two spells, having given an unprecedented press conference. The discontent at the Santiago Bernabeu made itself known to Perez during their 2-0 win over Real Oviedo on Thursday night though.

Earlier in the season, Perez was whistled by the fans in January, and there were chants of ‘Florentino, resign’. The Real Madrid President, who called elections on Tuesday, escaped that on against Oviedo, has come under fire for his decision-making over the past two years.

Florentino Perez gets into argument with Real Madrid fan

During the game though, cameras picked up on Perez seemingly getting into an argument with a fan below his presidential box at the Santiago Bernabeu. Perez appears to be berating the fan for whatever he said to him at one point, another unprecedented image.

#RealMadrid President Florentino Perez was seen arguing with a fan in the stands last night during their win over Real Oviedo. 📽️ @FonsiLoaiza pic.twitter.com/xYxAU2OWSH — Football España (@footballespana_) May 15, 2026

Florentino Pérez, un aficionado a la búsqueda desesperada de una foto y los aficionados del Real Madrid 👀 Esto pasó antes del Real Madrid 🆚 Real Oviedo #LALIGAenDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Z6RMbBMTIp — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) May 14, 2026

Banners against Florentino Perez censored by security

While there were no chants or whistles for Perez, as was the case for Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, there were banners of protest against him. On one occasion, Real Oviedo went over to take a corner, and behind Santiago Colombatto, a banner was unfurled that read ‘Florentino, guilty’. That was swiftly removed by the security staff at the Bernabeu.

La seguridad del Santiago Bernabéu retira una pancarta a un aficionado que protestaba en la grada. "Florentino, culpable". pic.twitter.com/eXIgHiVqBU — Albert Ortega (@AlbertOrtegaES1) May 14, 2026

A second banner was also unfurled in the crowd which read ‘Florentino, leave now’, but this too was censored by the staff at the stadium within seconds of it being shown.

🇪🇸 And this is how the staff of “Santiago Bernabéu” took away the fan banner calling for Florentino Perez to resign. “I am not a dictator!”, Perez assured at a press conference a day before the match. pic.twitter.com/ZtsXYi0YH3 — RusWar (@ruswar) May 15, 2026

Florentino Perez: “I am not a dictator”

It has not been lost on many that just two days earlier, Perez had declared that he was ‘not a dictator‘, also noting that in order to get him to leave, ‘they’ll have to take me out with bullets’. Perez has accused the media of a campaign against the club and a desire to oust him from power.