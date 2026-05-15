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Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez defends Lamine Yamal against Israeli accusations

Image via AP

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has defended Lamine Yamal against accusations that he has incited hatred against Jewish people from the Israeli Government. Lamine Yamal made global headlines this week after flying the Palestinian flag during Barcelona’s trophy parade after winning La Liga.

The 18-year-old star hoisted the Palestine flag from Barcelona’s open-top bus as it traveled through the streets, a decision that brought criticism from Hansi Flick. It brought much harsher criticism from Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, who claimed that the teenager had deliberately incited hatred against Israel and Jewish people by supporting a terrorist organization.

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez responds to Israel

The initial statement by Katz was made on social media, and Sanchez took to Twitter/X to defend the Spain international. He has been one of the most outspoken world leaders on the subject of the Israeli invasion of Gaza, and accused Israel of violating human rights.

Those who consider waving the flag of a State to be “inciting hatred” have either lost their judgment or been blinded by their own disgrace.

Lamine has only expressed the solidarity with Palestine felt by millions of Spaniards. Another reason to be proud of him.

Palestinian artists pay tribute to Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal mural.
Image via Javier Munoz Rovira / MD. Lamine Yamal mural.

Meanwhile in Palestine, Lamine Yamal’s gesture of solidarity has been celebrated. The Barcelona star featured in a mural in Palestine depicting his act, as highlighted by MD. A further report from Teledeporte shows footage of an artist painting Lamine Yamal with the Palestie flag on a concrete block.

Katz called on Barcelona to distance themselves from Lamine Yamal’s actions, but so far the Blaugrana have neither commented on nor reacted to the incident. There were also a number of Estelades, pro-Catalan independence flags, also being flown from the bus.

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Tags Barcelona Israel Lamine Yamal Palestine Pedro Sanchez Spain La Roja

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  1. I find the practice of mixing politics with futbol by the players and/or team organizations to be quite distasteful. Yamal is still young and ignorant with little life experience, so he can be forgiven. As for Sanchez, he is just ignorant.

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