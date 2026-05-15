Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has defended Lamine Yamal against accusations that he has incited hatred against Jewish people from the Israeli Government. Lamine Yamal made global headlines this week after flying the Palestinian flag during Barcelona’s trophy parade after winning La Liga.

The 18-year-old star hoisted the Palestine flag from Barcelona’s open-top bus as it traveled through the streets, a decision that brought criticism from Hansi Flick. It brought much harsher criticism from Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, who claimed that the teenager had deliberately incited hatred against Israel and Jewish people by supporting a terrorist organization.

🚨 Ronald Araújo feels very STRONG again and has no plans to leave FC Barcelona this summer. If anything, he wants to regain his starting status again next season. [@ferrancorreas] pic.twitter.com/IAoVKERAwb — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 15, 2026

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez responds to Israel

The initial statement by Katz was made on social media, and Sanchez took to Twitter/X to defend the Spain international. He has been one of the most outspoken world leaders on the subject of the Israeli invasion of Gaza, and accused Israel of violating human rights.

Those who consider waving the flag of a State to be “inciting hatred” have either lost their judgment or been blinded by their own disgrace. Lamine has only expressed the solidarity with Palestine felt by millions of Spaniards. Another reason to be proud of him.

Quienes consideran que ondear la bandera de un Estado es “incitar al odio”, o han perdido el juicio o han sido cegados por su propia ignominia. Lamine solo ha expresado la solidaridad por Palestina que sentimos millones de españoles. Otro motivo más para estar orgullosos de él. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) May 14, 2026

Palestinian artists pay tribute to Lamine Yamal

Meanwhile in Palestine, Lamine Yamal’s gesture of solidarity has been celebrated. The Barcelona star featured in a mural in Palestine depicting his act, as highlighted by MD. A further report from Teledeporte shows footage of an artist painting Lamine Yamal with the Palestie flag on a concrete block.

El ministro israelí de Defensa, Israel Katz, ha criticado a Lamine Yamal tras la difusión de imágenes en las que el jugador del @FCBarcelona_es aparece ondeando una bandera palestina durante la celebración del título de #liga en la Ciudad Condal. 🖊️https://t.co/rtHhTLgVBV pic.twitter.com/8VP9TMMPAw — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) May 14, 2026

Katz called on Barcelona to distance themselves from Lamine Yamal’s actions, but so far the Blaugrana have neither commented on nor reacted to the incident. There were also a number of Estelades, pro-Catalan independence flags, also being flown from the bus.