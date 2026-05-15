Robert Lewandowski ‘on the verge’ of announcing Barcelona exit

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski is on the verge of announcing his departure from the team, with his contract up at the end of the season. The 37-year-old forward has spent the last four years at the Blaugrana, and has a verbal offer to remain on a one-year extension, but seems likely to leave.

Their terms were that Lewandowski would accept a significant wage cut and a role as the back-up number nine, something that has become evident in recent weeks at any rate. He has thus far been non-committal on his future.

🚨 JUST IN: Hansi Flick will sign his contract renewal with FC Barcelona on Monday! The German coach has given the green light for the renewal ceremony to take place. He will sign until 2028, with the option to extend for another year. [@monfortcarlos] pic.twitter.com/S6IhojzjdH — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 14, 2026

Porto President denies interest in Lewandowski deal

It had been reported in this week that Lewandowski has been receiving strong interest from Portuguese side Porto, but President Andre Vilas Boas has moved to deny that. Fabrizio Romano quotes his words calling the deal ‘financially impossible’, which would apear to rule out a move across the Iberian Peninsula.

🚨❌ FC Porto president André Villas Boas denies reports on Robert Lewandowski: “As you can imagine, it’s financially impossible for us even to think about Lewandowski”. pic.twitter.com/xDr1piVyTT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2026

Lewandowski ‘on the verge’ of leaving Barcelona

Fellow transfer journalist Matteo Moretto has confirmed that Lewandowski is close to leaving the club though, something backed up by Polish journalist Tomas Wlodarczcyk, who has told Sport that Lewandowski is ‘very close’ to making the announcement of his exit. Barcelona’s final home game of the season is this Sunday against Real Betis, which would be his final chance to bid farewell to the fans, hence making it more likely that his announcement comes in the coming days.

Robert Lewandowski, a punto de dejar el Barça. https://t.co/w6XmYtLUGg — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) May 14, 2026

Saudi Arabia or Major League Soccer?

Further reports in Poland, quoted by MD say that if Lewandowski were to accept an offer to sign for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, it would be worth up to €30m per season every three years. That would be his main alternative alongside Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer, who have confirmed an interest in him, and are willing to pay him around half of that. AC Milan and Juventus have sounded out his signing, but those options are some way behind as things stand.

At any rate, it seems a successful spell in Barcelona is coming to an end for Lewandowski, who arrived as the face of Joan Laporta’s second mandate as president, and leaves four years later with three La Liga titles.