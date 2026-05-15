Real Madrid may have beaten Real Oviedo 2-0 on Thursday, but the post-match reaction has not been focused on on-field matters. Rather, it has been dominated by the words of Kylian Mbappe, who spoke to the media in the Bernabeu mixed zone.

Mbappe claimed that Alvaro Arbeloa informed him that he was currently Real Madrid’s fourth forward option (behind Vinicius Junior, Gonzalo Garcia and Franco Mastantuono), although the Real Madrid head coach strongly denied saying this when he spoke to the media himself, as per Diario AS.

“I would like to have four forwards. I don’t know what to say. I don’t have four forwards and I haven’t said that phrase (to Mbappe). You won’t have understood me well, I don’t really know what to say.

“If I don’t put him on, he can’t play. I decide, I am the coach. I’ve had a conversation with him before and I don’t know what he was able to interpret. Today he did not start because it is not a day of life or death, we have a game on Sunday and for sure he will be the first striker (against Sevilla). Seven days later he will become the first striker. I understand that those who don’t play are not happy. I can understand that he is not happy, but it is a decision based on the circumstances. I didn’t want to take any risks. It was the most logical, common sense thing to do.”

Arbeloa confirms tensions with Real Madrid players

As part of his reaction to Mbappe’s remarks, Arbeloa confirmed that he has also had issues with other Real Madrid players, thus confirming a number of reports that have emerged in recent weeks.

“It hasn’t happened to me only with Kylian, but also with many other players. These are situations that occur, due to the circumstances, they have been different from other coaches at the club. I have a clear conscience, I am going to do the best I can. I don’t care, I’ll do what I consider until the last day.”

Arbeloa: Real Madrid players entitled to be ungrateful

Arbeloa was also asked whether he believes the Real Madrid players have been ungrateful with their demands of him.

“I don’t expect from my players what I have given for them, I know how we players are. I know how they think, even more so players of this level. I am able to understand everything. I wouldn’t change a single thing I’ve done or said.”