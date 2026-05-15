Barcelona are set to have a tough time finding a replacement for Robert Lewandowski this summer, with the veteran number nine set to leave. There are doubts about Barcelona’s ability to both pay for and be willing to pay for an elite striker this summer, and already they have shifted their attention from their priority target.

Originally, it was said that they would be targeting Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez, but the cost of signing him has reportedly put the Catalan side off the prospect. As such, they have shifted their attention to Joao Pedro as a priority for the number nine spot, but Chelsea too are reportedly not looking to sell the Brazilian, and will demand at least €100m for his signature.

Manchester City make Omar Marmoush available

As per The Daily Briefing, Manchester City would be willing to deal Omar Marmoush for a fee of around €60-65m this summer. The Egyptian forward, who has struggled for game time, was linked to Barcelona earlier in the season as a potential option for the centre-forward role. While he is not actively pushing for a move, if an attractive offer comes in, then Marmoush would be open to leaving.

Barcelona interest in Marmoush

The Catalan side have been credited with interest in Marmoush, but Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have previously looked into his signing. Given Marmoush moved for €75m 18 months ago, and has had an unproductive time at Manchester City, Barcelona may like their chances of negotiating his price down. The 27-year-old still has three years left on his deal.

Marmoush is versatile, and has an ability to link play in midfield, but his scoring record is some way from what Barcelona may be seeking. In 59 appearances, Marmoush has scored 16 times for City and given six assists. In addition, he is a significant departure from Pedro or Lewandowski, which would suggest Hansi Flick wants a more physical number nine.