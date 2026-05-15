Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has returned to training for the first time since his fight with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni last week. The Uruguayan claimed that neither he nor Tchouameni threw a punch during their altercation but this has clashed with all of the reporting on the incident.

Both Valverde and Tchouameni were fined €500k by the club after a disciplinary process that lasted less than 24 hours, with the Frenchman apologising for his conduct. On the other hand, Valverde blamed Real Madrid’s difficult season for his frustration and the fact that tensions boiled over in the dressing room.

Fede Valverde returns to training ahead of schedule

Another part of the story is that Valverde sustained a head injury during the fight, for which he was taken to hospital and given stitches. He returned to the training ground for a team meeting, but was recommended rest at home for 10-15 days for a head trauma injury.

Just eight days have passed since that incident, yet on Friday Valverde returned to Real Madrid training. The 27-year-old is at least two days ahead of schedule, and could now be in contention to play on Sunday when Los Blancos face Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. It would seem to be a positive in terms of his relationship with the rest of the squad.

Doubts over Valverde future at Real Madrid

Valverde does seem to have taken the brunt of the blame for the incident though, with some of his teammates reportedly requesting that he be transferred this summer. Paris Saint-Germain have been in contact with Valverde’s camp to communicate that they would be interested in signing him if he does become available. Manchester United have also been credited with interest, but so far Valverde has shown no desire to leave the club.