Chelsea set asking price for striker wanted by Barcelona

Barcelona have reportedly decided to focus their attention away from Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez for the time being, feeling that his signing may prove too difficult this summer. Yet they will not have an easy time signing their other options either.

It was reported on Thursday that Chelsea forward Joao Pedro had become Barcelona’s number one priority, and that Director of Football Deco had already opened talks for the Brazilian. A different style of forward, but one they feel could offer them plenty, and crucially, would be cheaper than Alvarez.

Chelsea to demand €100m for Joao Pedro

Catalan media have claimed that Barcelona feel they can get a deal done for around €70m, but Chelsea have little desire to part with him for a fee in that region, say MD. They say the asking price for Pedro will be closer to €100m for the Brazil international, who they consider one of their best players.

🚨 Robert Lewandowski is on the verge of leaving FC Barcelona. [@MatteMoretto] pic.twitter.com/2Z2lNvb0Z0 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 14, 2026

Pedro only moved to Stamford Bridge last summer for a fee of €63.7m, so it is no surprise that they would be keen to make a larger profit on the 24-year-old, who is under contract until 2033. One crucial factor will be Chelsea’s ability to qualify for the Champions League next season. Should they miss out on Europe’s premier competition, it could increase the need for sales to balance their accounts, and provide more incentive for Pedro to demand a move.

Should Barcelona spend €100m on Pedro?

Part of Barcelona’s problem may be that it was reported they were willing to go up to €100m to sign Alvarez, hence Chelsea will know that the Catalan side can go higher than the €70m they are looking to pay. While there is no doubt Barcelona need a number nine for next season, paying €100m for Pedro, who is coming off his first season in the Champions League and has just eight caps for Brazil, would seem like a stretch.