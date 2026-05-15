Barcelona are set for their biggest summer transfer window in many a year, with significant signings and sales planned. The idea is for big money to be spent on a new centre-back and striker, but in order to bankroll this, funds must be raised.

Returning to La Liga’s 1:1 rule before the summer transfer window opens in July is crucial for Barcelona in their efforts to be able to sign their desired targets, but equally as important is bringing money in via sales. They have earmarked the likes of Marc Casado and Roony Bardghji as likely candidates to move on, and another that could depart is current captain Ronald Araujo.

Araujo, whom Barcelona are willing to hear offers for in the summer, is valued highly by head coach Hansi Flick, but the fact that he’s not being counted upon as a regular starter is starting to concern the Uruguay international. Because of this, he’s considering his future at the Spotify Camp Nou, as per Diario AS.

Araujo recognises that he is likely to remain as a squad player for the foreseeable future, especially given that a new central defender is expected to arrive in the summer. He also understands that he does not fit perfectly into Flick’s plans, which is why he is considering whether an exit would be right for him.

Araujo could have offers in the summer

This summer is significant for Araujo, as he will feature for Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup. In the event that he performs well, there could be increased interest in his services, which Barcelona are likely to welcome.

Liverpool were previously after Araujo, and it would be no surprise to see they and others enter the mix at some stage of the summer transfer window, especially if Barcelona make it absolutely clear that he can leave.