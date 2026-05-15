Barcelona have reportedly made Chelsea forward Joao Pedro their priority target for the number nine spot this summer, and Director of Football Deco is wasting little time in doing something about it. Pedro is currently ensconced in Chelsea’s push to qualify for the Champions League, needing results to go their way in the final two games of the season.

Having decided that a move for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez is likely to prove too difficult, Deco has seemingly shifted his attention to Pedro, who he feels could be a strong alternative to the number nine spot. It was reported on Thursday that Barcelona believe they could do a deal for around €70m, but the latest from London is that Chelsea will demand at least €100m for his services.

🚨 There has been a meeting this afternoon between FC Barcelona, the RFEF and Lamine Yamal. The intention of all parties is to work in a coordinated way and without assuming unnecessary risks. Yamal's entourage already take it for granted that he will miss Spain's two opening… pic.twitter.com/SFi852VaXQ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 15, 2026

Deco flies to London to meet with Chelsea and Pedro agent

As per both MD and Sport, Deco arrived in London on Friday to meet with Pedro’s agent and Chelsea. He has been in contact with his agent in recent weeks as it is, but his main intention is to meet with Chelsea, and find out their views on a move. The Blues are involved in the FA Cup final on Saturday, against Manchester City, for which his agent has flown in to watch the game.

Barcelona’s other alternatives

A number of other names have been linked to Barcelona in recent months, beyond Pedro and Alvarez. Inter captain Lautaro Martinez is another name on their radar again, after cooling their interest in recent years. Compared to Martinez and Alvarez, Pedro is the youngest of the three, but by the same token has much less of a track record at the top level. Martinez, Alvarez and Pedro all represent different types of forward, with the Brazilian perhaps the closest to Robert Lewandowski in terms of characteristics.